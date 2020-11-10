Mark Cuban: Biden and Trump aren’t ‘best and brightest that this country has to offer’

Tech billionaire Mark Cuban has been an outspoken voice throughout the 2020 election process, from endorsing President-elect Joe Biden while criticizing President Donald Trump's Covid-19 response to saying that certain aspects of "both sides scare me."

Despite making clear his preference of Biden over Trump before this month's presidential election, Cuban now also says he thinks that neither candidate might have actually been the best option for the White House.

"We don't pick the best candidates," Cuban said on the latest episode of The Verge's "Decoder" podcast, published on Tuesday. "I don't think anybody's here to say that Joe Biden and Donald Trump were the best and brightest that this country has to offer, or even out of the primaries from either party."

The fact that Americans were essentially left to choose between Trump and Biden for president, the Dallas Mavericks owner added, is a negative side effect of the country's two-party system, where the Republican and Democratic parties are the dominant forces in U.S. politics.

"We are now seeing the downside of having a political duopoly," Cuban said on the podcast.

Cuban's disdain of the two-party system is no secret, as the billionaire even flirted with running for president as an independent, third-party candidate for a few years before ultimately choosing not to run, saying his family vetoed the idea.

In October, Cuban said on Twitter that he would scrap the country's two-party system, which he called "the definition of anti-competitive collusion."

In October 2019, Cuban told Fox Business he would "get rid of all political parties," because he thinks that they encourage Americans to only care about their party winning elections instead of focusing on actual political issues. "Everyone's a bandwagon fan, and we don't really get to talk about the issues," he said.