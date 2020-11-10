Watch this one stay-at-home stock as the lockdown trade sells off, Oppenheimer analyst says

"The question … is really 'has there been damage on these pullbacks?' And if you look at a name like Etsy, we think the answer is no, that it's really just a function of the strong run-up that the stock had. Key support levels are still intact," Wald told CNBC's " Trading Nation " on Monday.

The technical setup in these stocks suggests the pullbacks have not been severe enough to disrupt the long-term trend, according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer .

Stocks that rocketed higher during the lockdowns earlier this year such as Zoom Video , Etsy and DocuSign stumbled again Tuesday, stretching their sell-off into a second session. Those stocks fell to begin the week after positive trial data for a Covid vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech gave hope of tackling the coronavirus crisis .

"There probably could be some additional near-term consolidation in what is still a long-term uptrend that's intact and pointed higher," said Wald.

Etsy traded above $117 on Tuesday. Wald pointed to $120 as a level to watch for support even if the day-to-day moves are volatile.

Michael Bapis, managing director of Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital, said during the same "Trading Nation" segment that the stay-at-home stocks may have "extended a little too far, way too fast." However, he still sees opportunity in some of these stocks in the long term even if they get squeezed by near-term pressure.

"I think you're seeing now [a move] back towards fundamentals a bit rather than momentum. I do believe some sense of stay at home is going to be here for a while," he said, naming Peloton and Netflix as two stocks that will recover over the long term.

Netflix and Peloton were up more than 2% on Tuesday, unwinding some of their sell-offs on Monday. Peloton remained 18% lower for the week, while Netflix was down 6%. Both are higher for the year, Peloton by as much as 260%.

"Those two companies, I think, will get through this in a positive way but it is going to matter about fundamentals and overall subscriptions," said Bapis.

