DOJ eyes GOP claims of illegal votes in Nevada, Pennsylvania, as Trump refuses to concede to Biden

William Barr, U.S. attorney general, wears a protective mask while arriving at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

The Department of Justice is "looking into" allegations by Republicans that illegal votes were cast in Nevada and Pennsylvania, NBC News reported Tuesday.

The investigations were disclosed after Attorney General William Barr, in a memo, authorized federal prosecutors to probe "specific" claims of voter fraud even before the election results of the race between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are certified.

Barr's Justice Department is eyeing GOP claims that ineligible voters cast ballots in Nevada, and that there was backdating of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, a department source told NBC News.

After Barr's memo, issued Monday, the head of the DOJ division that prosecutes election crimes resigned, in apparent disagreement with the new policy and its ramifications. The official, Richard Pilger, will continue to work within the DOJ.

A DOJ spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Trump has refused to concede the election to Biden despite major media organizations, including NBC News, projected Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election. That call was made Saturday, after the former vice president was projected to win Pennsylvania's 20 Electoral College votes.