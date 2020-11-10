Singles Day sales to get tremendous lift from livestream events, as U.S. retailers play catch-up

A few months after Alibaba launched Taobao Live in 2016, husband-and-wife Mark Yuan and Zoe Zhang were approached by the Chinese e-commerce giant to test out the new livestreaming platform.

Zhang, once a fashion designer, had built a large following in the fashion industry through her personal blog, while Yuan, a production manager, had taken up lifestyle blogging. They amassed more than a quarter-million followers across social media platforms, and Alibaba was looking for influencers with a global reach.

The Chinese couple, based in New York City, was asked to showcase via Taobao Live a $43 million townhouse on the Upper East Side. They had more than 110,000 people tune in to their first livestreaming event, where they strolled the multilevel building and pointed to key features and tested amenities. Afterward, they received 43 inquires from Chinese consumers who were interested in learning more about the home.

A few weeks later, a designer brand that was moving its headquarters reached out to the couple to help sell excess inventory. The brand had about 700 pairs of shoes it wanted to unload. Within three hours, during a livestream on Taobao, Yuan and Zhang sold all the merchandise.

"That was the moment we realized that livestreaming was going to change everything," Yuan said. "We were literally dealing with hundreds of customers, just three of us, addressing each customer's sizing concern and questions."

Today, the couple run their own New York-based livestreaming consulting group, And Luxe, and have grown to become two of the bigger names in Chinese livestreaming. Yuan and Zhang have a client roster that includes fashion brands Alexander Wang, Ba&Sh, DVF and Kim Kardahsian's fragrance line KKW.

The couple said they hope And Luxe will help American businesses learn the power of livestreaming and get brands on board with the trend before it's too late.

With livestreaming taking center stage at Alibaba's Singles Day shopping event on Wednesday, this type of marketing will be on full display. Key opinion leaders will attempt to pique consumer interest and drive a huge portion of e-commerce sales.

This year marks the 11th edition of the annual Singles Day event, which is also called the Double 11 shopping festival because it falls on Nov. 11, but some U.S. companies will be making a debut and using livestreaming to market their goods.

"Within five years in America, if you don't do livestreaming, your company will just disappear and get left behind," Yuan said. "Right now, if you're a business, you have a website. In the future, if you're a company in retail, you will do livestreaming."