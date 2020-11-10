Small caps, energy ETFs and Boeing: Here are some ways traders are playing the vaccine market rally

A medical worker stands at the entrance to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.

Segments of the stock market soared after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing trial participants from contracting the coronavirus. Traders are riding the rally through certain exchange-traded funds and stock plays.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit intraday all-time highs on Monday. The move higher was characterized by a rotation out of Big Tech and companies that had benefited from people staying at home and into beaten-down cyclical names that were hit hard by the coronavirus.

That rotation was continuing Tuesday with Dow futures higher and Nasdaq futures lower.