These 'return to normalcy' stocks have further to run on an effective vaccine, Jefferies says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).
The arrival of a potential Covid-19 vaccine could have "profound expectations" for stocks and sectors that could see significant upside for even small steps toward normal, Jefferies told clients in a note on Monday.
The positive news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate created a sharp rotation in the stock market, as investors poured money into the stocks that would benefit from a return to normal. Jefferies said that there are "stocks beyond the obvious" where Wall Street estimates do not account for even small improvements from a vaccine.
"Though questions remain on availability, duration of protection, and true efficacy in a world without precautions, the move today on a return to normalcy highlights how dislocated expectations remain," the note said.