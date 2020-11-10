These 'return to normalcy' stocks have further to run on an effective vaccine, Jefferies says

The Fearless Girl statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The arrival of a potential Covid-19 vaccine could have "profound expectations" for stocks and sectors that could see significant upside for even small steps toward normal, Jefferies told clients in a note on Monday.

The positive news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate created a sharp rotation in the stock market, as investors poured money into the stocks that would benefit from a return to normal. Jefferies said that there are "stocks beyond the obvious" where Wall Street estimates do not account for even small improvements from a vaccine.

"Though questions remain on availability, duration of protection, and true efficacy in a world without precautions, the move today on a return to normalcy highlights how dislocated expectations remain," the note said.