Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Beyond Meat, Morgan Stanley & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bernstein initiated Merck as outperform.
  • Bank of America upgraded Levi to buy from neutral.
  • Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren to neutral from buy.
  • BTIG upgraded Square to buy from neutral.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat to overweight from neutral.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Raytheon to overweight from neutral.
  • Citi downgraded Morgan Stanley to neutral from buy.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair to buy from hold.
  • Baird named Peloton a positive fresh pick.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Papa John's to buy from hold.
  • Citi resumed Teladoc as buy.
Shoppers walk past the entrance to the Polo Ralph Lauren clothing store on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.
Robert Alexander | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: