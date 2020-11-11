HKEX CEO was 'disappointed' by suspension of Ant Group IPO, but relieved to see regulation

HKEX CEO Charles Li speaks during a news conference after a listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on October 10, 2019.

Charles Li, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing (HKEX) was "disappointed" to see the suspension of Ant Group's $37 billion initial public offering, he told CNBC on Wednesday.

In a dramatic move, Chinese regulators put the brakes on Ant's share debut just days before the company was set to start trading on Nov. 5 in Shanghai and Hong Kong, citing "major issues" with the listing.

"When you see a large, record-breaking transaction like that suspended, you do have strong mixed feelings," Li said.

"On one hand, I was very much disappointed to see the transaction get postponed and suspended the very last minute," he said. "But on the other hand, I'm also quite relieved in the sense that new regulations are going to come out and become defining regulatory changes into the landscape."

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba backed by Jack Ma, runs Alipay, which is one of China's most popular mobile payment systems.

Li spoke to CNBC's Emily Tan as part of the annual East Tech West conference, which is being held this year both remotely and on the ground in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.