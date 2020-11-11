Two more people from Trump's Election Night party at White House test positive for coronavirus

Former Donald Trump campaign adviser, Healy E. Baumgardner, right, talks to a member of the media in the hallway of the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Two more people who attended an Election Night party at the White House have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the current tally of Covid-19 cases from the event to at least five, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The newly reported cases from the party were of Brian Jack, the White House political affairs director, and of Healy Baumgardner, a former White House aide who now works in private equity.

Baumgardner attended the Nov. 3 event in the East Room at the White House as a guest of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Baumgardner told NBC News she tested positive on Wednesday. Two sources familiar with Jack confirmed his diagnosis.

Three other people who attended the party were diagnosed with Covid-19 after the event: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, and David Bossie, who briefly directed President Donald Trump's ongoing effort to challenge results of the election against President-elect Joe Biden.

A White House spokesman declined to comment to CNBC.