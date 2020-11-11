Covid vaccine won’t be an ‘instant stimulus’ to the U.S. economy, warns economist

A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks by a going out of business sign displayed outside a retail store in New York City.

A Covid-19 vaccine will not result in an "instant stimulus" to the U.S. economy, which still needs greater fiscal support as its recovery loses momentum, an economist said on Wednesday.

Markets globally rallied after Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday that their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing the disease among those with no evidence of prior infection.

The vaccine news and better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in October are "encouraging" developments for the world's largest economy — but that doesn't reduce the need for further economic stimulus, said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust.

"On the employment front, we still have 10 million Americans that were working in January that are not working today. And those that remain unemployed are seeing a much longer track back to full employment, so they will continue to need a certain amount of support," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"And the other element that I think is a headwind here in the United States ... is state and local governments whose budgets are in terrible disarray at the moment for loss of revenue, they're laying people off, cutting services and that's bad for economic activity."