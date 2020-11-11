How advisors figure out which ESG funds are a good fit for socially conscious clients and their portfolios

When introducing clients to the idea of sustainable, or socially responsible, investing, financial advisors' questions often spark a revelation.

"Our first question to any potential client is about values," said certified financial planner Mitchell Kraus, co-founder of Capital Intelligence Associates in Santa Monica, California. "What do you want to do for your children? Parents or other relatives? Community? World-at-large?

"Based on your values, are there any companies you want to avoid?" he added. "Or are there any investments you want to focus on?"

"The No. 1 answer is 'I never thought about that,'" Kraus said.

Exploring and choosing to invest sustainably is a personal and unique experience, and there are multiple strategies under the sustainable umbrella, said Amber Miller, CFP, senior financial planner with The Planning Center in Maple Grove, Minnesota. She begins by asking clients if they are interested in learning more about sustainable investing and, if so, discusses the difference between the "E," or environmental; "S," social; and "G," for governance, factors that underpin these types of investments.

Miller uses the opportunity to bring up related financial planning subjects.

"We discuss charitable giving and investing in local activities and businesses which may not have the same expected returns, but support the overall goals of the client by contributing to the world the client would like to see," Miller said.

For his part, Ben Smith, a CFP and founder of Milwaukee-based Cove Financial Planning, asks clients, "What does sustainable investing mean to you?"

"I've found that sustainable or impact investing often means different things to different people," he said. "Some investors take a more 'social' approach to this type of values-based investing, meaning they want exposure to companies with diverse talent and leadership, a strong ethical background and solid corporate governance policies.