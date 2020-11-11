Ireland's livestock markets grapple with a reluctant shift to online auctions during lockdown

Kilcullen livestock Mart in Co Kildare which has reopened with reduced numbers and increased sanitation procedures as Ireland moves into the second phase of easing its Covid-19 lockdown measures.

DUBLIN — In July, Eimear McGuinness set up an online auction system in the livestock market she manages in Donegal town in northwest Ireland.

Markets (known as marts in Ireland) around the country where cattle, sheep and other livestock are bought and sold were largely curtailed as coronavirus restrictions limited the number of people that could gather around auction rings to place bids.

Since then, the coronavirus crisis has deepened and Ireland re-entered lockdown last month. This has seen the traditional mart industry rely solely on online auctioning for sales to continue.

McGuinness said that online auctions have been a double-edged sword. While sales can continue, it's not ideal for potential buyers when sizing up a purchase.

"If you're buying livestock, you have to be able to see the livestock before you purchase them. It's not a piece of clothing," McGuinness said. "You buy animals based on how they walk and the carcass shape, the flesh that's on the animal, that's what you're buying an animal for, for meat. You have to be able to see the confirmation of an animal. Cameras do not show you that."

Some marts have been able to allow farmers to view an animal by appointment before bidding remotely.

McGuinness said poor broadband access in rural and remote areas "was a major flaw straight away" that made it difficult for buyers to partake in bids.

In another case, an IT glitch in late October caused the online system for dozens of marts to collapse, leading to significant disruption.

Livestock marts are a key avenue for farmers to buy and sell animals, mostly for meat. More than 160,000 people are employed in Ireland's agri-food sector with exports worth 14.5 billion euros ($17.1 billion) in 2019.