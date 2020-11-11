German start-up Lilium snags Orlando deal to launch U.S. hub for flying taxis

Lilium's five-seater air taxi can be seen flying over an airfield in southern Germany in new footage released by the firm.

German aviation start-up Lilium on Wednesday signed a deal with the city of Orlando, Florida, to launch the first U.S. transportation hub for its flying taxis.

The Munich-based group plans to build a so-called "vertiport" in Lake Nona, a planned futuristic smart city near Orlando International Airport. It's partnered with local property developer Tavistock Development to design and construct the project.

Lilium's ultimate vision is to roll out a network of air taxis, with an app to hail the vehicles in similar fashion to Uber. It's one of many companies building drone-like aircraft that take off and land vertically like a helicopter.

The company says its five-seater all-electric Lilium Jet, which debuted last year, is expected to reach speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour — or 186 miles per hour. It managed to clock up to 100 kilometers per hour in a demonstration last year.

The aircraft, which is piloted remotely from the ground, has two parallel wings fitted with 36 electric engines that face downward on takeoff and then tilt back for horizontal flight.