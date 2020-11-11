NYSE boss says regulatory woes have not dampened investor demand for Chinese listings in the U.S.

Stacey Cunningham, president of the New York Stock Exchange, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2020.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is still seeing demand from Chinese companies looking to list in the U.S. despite highly publicized regulatory concerns, its president has told CNBC.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have become increasingly fractious in recent years, with President Donald Trump's administration pushing to reduce domestic financial ties with the world's second-largest economy.

Speaking to CNBC's Karen Tso on Tuesday night, NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said the exchange was continuing to see demand from Chinese companies for U.S. stock market listings.

"What is really important is that we make sure we are appropriately setting a framework in place that keeps investors protected," Cunningham said.

"We continue to see investor demand for Chinese companies in the U.S. and we haven't seen that changing yet, despite the fact that there is a lot of talk about trade and about oversight, so we are working constructively and we are optimistic that we will be able to find a way to actually enhance the level of protections that exist on companies here in the U.S."

Half of cross-border initial public offerings in the U.S. in the first nine months of the year came from China, according to Ernst & Young, despite the Senate in May passing a bill that could delist a number of Chinese companies from American exchanges.