OPEC cuts 2020 oil demand forecast again on rising Covid cases — sees slower recovery next year

A horizontal drilling rig and a pump jack sit on federal land in Lea County, New Mexico, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Callaghan

LONDON — OPEC on Wednesday trimmed its global oil demand forecasts both for the remainder of this year and 2021, citing a weaker-than-expected economic outlook and an upsurge in coronavirus cases.

In a closely-watched report, the group of oil-producing nations said it now expects world oil demand to contract by around 9.8 million barrels per day year-over-year in 2020. That reflects a downward revision of 0.3 million barrels compared to last month's assessment.

For next year, OPEC said oil demand growth will rise by 6.2 million on an annual basis, representing a downward revision of another 0.3 million barrels from its October report. The group has steadily lowered its oil demand outlook for 2021 from an initial expectation of 7 million in July.

"These downward revisions mainly take into account downward adjustments to the economic outlook in OECD economies due to COVID-19 containment measures, with the accompanying adverse impacts on transportation and industrial fuel demand through mid-2021," OPEC said in the report.

It comes less than three weeks before the group meets with non-OPEC allies to discuss the next phase of oil production policy on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The energy alliance, a grouping known collectively as OPEC+, had agreed to a record supply cut of 9.7 million barrels per day starting on May 1. The cut was subsequently scaled back to 7.7 million in August and OPEC+ has said it plans further tapering next year.