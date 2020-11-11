4 ways President-elect Joe Biden's Covid-19 plan could change things

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden holds a protective mask as he speaks to the media after receiving a briefing from the transition COVID-19 advisory board on November 09, 2020.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The United States currently faces record-high levels of more than 100,000 cases of Covid-19 a day. President-elect Joe Biden has a plan to tackle the pandemic when he takes office on Jan. 20. On Monday, Biden announced a new coronavirus task force that consists of 13 physicians, public health experts and researchers, and outlined via a seven-point plan how his administration will address the pandemic. (He also laid out plans for economic recovery, racial justice and climate change.) So, how will Biden's plan change daily life during the pandemic? Here's what you need to know:

More mask mandates

Quicker Covid-19 testing

The Biden-Harris Covid-19 plan is to "ensure all Americans have access to regular, reliable and free testing" for Covid-19. That means increasing the number of drive-through Covid-19 testing sites by twofold and investing in technology for at-home and instant tests, according to the transition website. "It's important that we have, not just people who are sick are getting tested, but we're testing all the time we know where the the virus is breaking through," Sherry Glied, dean of the NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service tells CNBC Make It. Most Covid-19 tests so far have been PCR-based (meaning they look for the virus's genetic material), which are not as rapid as antigen tests (which look for specific proteins from the virus), Gandhi says. "Technology has advanced, and there are rapid test tests to give an answer within 15 or 20 minutes," he says. These rapid tests are currently used in "congregate settings," such as nursing homes and facilities, but he says they will get to the point where they're used more broadly. (The Food and Drug Administration has authorized LabCorps' home PCR test, called Pixel, which takes 24 to 48 hours for results. Abbott's antigen test, BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, is a $5 test that only takes 15 minutes.) To scale up test production and distribute them to tens of millions of people, Biden would create a "Pandemic Testing Board like Roosevelt's War Production Board," according to the transition website. During World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt created an agency to help produce supplies and weapons. Biden also plans to create a U.S. Public Health Jobs Corps of at least 100,000 contact tracers around the country, specifically in areas with under-resourced public health departments. Contact tracing is an important measure that helps control transmission and prevent spikes in cases. The numbers currently suggest that most states do not have enough contact tracers to handle the population. The American Medical Association said in July that 100,000 contact tracers would be necessary to control transmission. A joint survey from NPR and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security found that there are only 41,122 contact tracers in the U.S. as of August. As for treatment and vaccines, Biden's plan proposes investing $25 billion to go toward vaccine manufacturing and distribution, so that everyone "not just the wealthy and well-connected" have access. The president-elect said the news about the Pfizer vaccine candidate on Monday was, "cause for hope," in a statement. But he added that even if the vaccine timeline goes as planned, "it will be many more months before there is widespread vaccination in this country."

Paid sick leave

Biden proposes emergency paid leave for anyone who gets Covid-19 (regardless of whether these individuals are gig-workers or work part-time), as well as those who are taking care of family members or other loved with the virus, according to his campaign website. "There is actually some evidence to suggest that paid sick leave reduces the spread of infectious diseases," Glied says. (He is also for increasing access to general sick leave, and "will sign legislation for universal paid sick days and 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave," according to the transition website.)

Social distancing: 'Not a light switch. It is a dial.'