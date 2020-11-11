Typical person yanked $12,000 from 401(k) during coronavirus pandemic: Vanguard

Retirement savers appear to be taking advantage of relaxed rules around 401(k) withdrawals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The typical 401(k) investor pulled $12,000 from their account in the form of a "coronavirus-related distribution," according to a new Vanguard analysis of its client data.

This figure represents the median withdrawal — in other words, the amount right in the middle of all withdrawal amounts.

Coronavirus-related distributions are a new type of retirement withdrawal, enacted in March by the federal CARES Act to help cash-strapped individuals during the economic downturn.

About 4.5% of Vanguard 401(k) investors took a coronavirus distribution between March and September, indicating that few participants used the remedy, the Vanguard analysis said.

However, it equates to almost 187,000 investors, according to a CNBC analysis of Vanguard data published over the summer, which indicated that a coronavirus distribution was available to about 4.2 million 401(k) customers.