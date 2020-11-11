Trump meets with top election advisors as Biden's lead endures

U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, July 9, 2020.

President Donald Trump met with his top election advisors on Wednesday as his chances for reversing an apparent win for President-elect Joe Biden in the race for the White House looked increasingly daunting.

NBC News reported that Trump met with his son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, campaign manager Bill Stepien and senior campaign advisor Jason Miller to discuss a path forward for the Republican incumbent.

Trump held a similar meeting on Tuesday that was more focused on the status of multiple legal challenges his campaign has launched to invalidate ballots cast for President-elect Biden in six battleground states.

Wednesday's meeting came as NBC News reported that there is growing expectation among Trump's advisors that he will never concede that he lost to Biden, even when ballots are certified in coming weeks around the country.

"Do not expect him to concede," a top aide told NBC. It is more likely, the aide said that, "he'll say something like, 'We can't trust the results, but I'm not contesting them.'"

Biden, a Democratic former vice president, has 77.4 million votes in the popular vote tally, compared to 72.26 million ballots cast for Trump, a margin of 50.8% to 47.4%, with 96% of the expected national vote counted so far.

But the Electoral College vote, not the popular vote, determines who wins the White House. Every state, with the exceptions of Maine and Nebraska, award all of their electoral votes, which are equal to their number of congressional districts plus two, to the winner of their popular election votes.

NBC News has projected that Biden will win at least 279 Electoral College votes, which is nine more than the minimum a candidate needs to clinch a win for the presidency.

Trump is projected as of now to win 217 electoral votes.