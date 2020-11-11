Wall Street's small-cap guru sees a 2021 rally, but without the 'euphoria' of mega-tech

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Small-caps are outperforming during the vaccine-induced rally as investors ditch technology heroes for cyclical stocks whose outperformance hinges on a strengthening economy.

The small-cap benchmark, the Russell 2000, is up more than 5% this week following Pfizer's news that it had developed a Covid-19 vaccine with a better than 90% success rate in tests. Investors digested the news by rotating out of growth stocks and into those most beaten down by the pandemic.

However, Wall Street small-cap market guru Steven DeSanctis said the group of cyclicals has been silently grinding higher since the start of the pandemic, with many signs pointing to a strong 2021.