What to watch today: U.S. stocks set to rise, even tech stocks

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Lyft (LYFT) lost more than $280 million during the third quarter, more than double the loss it reported in the same quarter a year ago. However, Lyft reported better than expected revenue for the quarter and also said it was working on developing a new food delivery service. The shares rose 5% in premarket trading. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) announced plans to raise $125 million through a secondary stock offering. Under terms of the offering, each share would be priced at $7.50 and the buyer would receive a warrant to purchase another share at $9 within 40 months. The stock dropped 15% in premarket trading. Streaming service fuboTV (FUBO) did report a larger than expected loss for its latest quarter, but revenue exceeded forecasts and the company also gave an upbeat current quarter outlook. It expects to end the year with 500,000 to 510,000 subscribers, which would be up 58% to 62% compared to a year earlier. The shares gained 30% in premarket trading. Tencent Music (TME) reported better than expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, boosted by growth in paying users for its music streaming service. Tencent said it is seeing a continued improvement in the retention rate of paying users. The shares added 4% in premarket trading. AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia unit is expected to lay off up to 1,750 workers, about 7% of its staff, according to multiple reports. WarnerMedia, the operator of HBO, TBS, CNN and the Warner Bros. TV and film studio, plans to hold an all-hands meeting today to give more information on the cuts to employees. General Electric (GE) has ended its so-called Corporate Audit Staff program, as part of CEO Larry Culp's effort to simplify operations. The program allowed workers to rotate through various divisions of the company to groom them for future leadership positions.

WATERCOOLER