Cisco earnings: 'If you’re looking for value in tech, this is it,' trader says ahead of report

This quarter may be a turning point for Cisco Systems.

Shares of the legacy technology giant fell 2% to around $38.50 heading into the company's Thursday earnings report after the bell as investors braced for yet another disappointment.

Cisco's stock plunged after each of its last two earnings reports, now down more than 18% from when it reported its third straight quarterly revenue drop in August. Cisco forecast between $0.69 and $0.71 in earnings per share and between $11.7 billion and $11.9 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Bill Baruch, the president and founder of Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, said he "wasn't enthusiastic" about Cisco heading into the report.

"If you're looking for value in tech, this is it," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday, citing Cisco's price-to-earnings multiple — comparatively low for the tech industry at around 14.6 times forward earnings — and its nearly 4% dividend yield.

"On a charting basis, there is some support to believe in there at $30-$35," Baruch said, citing a chart with what he said was "a little bit of a trend line, a floor from July of 2017."