Deutsche Bank proposes a 5% tax for people still working from home after the pandemic

A research team at Deutsche Bank proposed that people pay a 5% tax for the "privilege" of working from home, if they continue to do so after the pandemic, as this could subsidize income lost by lower-earners due to the coronavirus crisis.

Deutsche Bank strategist Luke Templeman said in the investment bank's Konzept research report, published Tuesday, that a tax on remote workers had been needed for years but "Covid has just made it obvious."

Working from home meant that many people were saving on everyday costs such as travel, lunch, clothes and cleaning, as well as possibly spending less on socializing. However, the report also said it meant remote workers were "contributing less to the infrastructure of the economy whilst still receiving its benefits."

Templeman said remote workers should pay a levy post-pandemic "in order to smooth the transition process for those who have suddenly been displaced" by the coronavirus crisis.

He explained that the global economy was not set up to cope with people disconnecting from face-to-face society. It had taken centuries to build up economic infrastructure which supported face-to-face working, he pointed out, and yet the sudden mass shift to working from home during the pandemic is a trend that wasn't going away.

The pandemic had seen 10 times more people in the U.S. working from home, at 56% of the workforce, while the U.K. had seen this figure rise seven-fold to 47%. A Deutsche Bank survey showed that more than half of workers internationally wanted to continue to work from home two to three days a week post-pandemic.