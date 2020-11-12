Disney shares rise after reporting 73 million paid Disney+ subscribers, losses not as drastic as expected

A Disney cast member welcomes guests to Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 11, 2020.

Disney reported earnings after the bell. Here are the results.

Loss per share: 20 cents, vs 71 cents expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts

20 cents, vs 71 cents expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue: $14.71 billion, vs $14.20 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

Disney said its streaming service, Disney+, now has 73 million paid subscribers as of the end of the fourth quarter.

Shares rose as much as 6% after hours.

The Covid-19 pandemic has most significantly impacted Disney's parks division due to local restrictions that have forced temporary closures or limited capacity. Disney estimated in its earnings release that costs related to the pandemic will total roughly $1 billion in fiscal year 2021, though it said changes to local restrictions could alter that figure.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of Universal Studios and CNBC.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Shanghai Disneyland reopens for first time since coronavirus pandemic