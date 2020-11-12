Disney price target raised by Morgan Stanley on streaming push and vaccine ahead

Attendees visit the Disney+ streaming service booth at the D23 Expo on August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

A potential Covid-19 vaccine paired with Disney's aggressive push into streaming is causing Morgan Stanley to get more bullish on the media giant.

The Wall Street firm — which has an overweight rating on the stock — hiked its 12-month price target on Disney to $160 per share from $135 per share, as Disney rallied 8% this week past the previous target on news of a 90% successful Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. Disney's stock closed at $137.82 per share on Wednesday.