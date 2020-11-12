Ford CEO on launching electric work vans: 'This is a big deal for us'

Ford Motor is carving a unique lane as the automaker goes after the electric vehicle market, newly installed CEO Jim Farley told CNBC's Jim Cramer Thursday.

Earlier that day the company announced a new all-electric van targeting business customers, as part of its $11.5 billion investment in electric vehicles through 2022.

"This is a big deal for us because what makes us different is we are investing in commercial vehicles," he said in the "Mad Money" interview. "Ford's bet is to electrify our commercial vehicles. We're 50% of the market in the U.S. for commercials."

It's part of Farley's plan to transform the company and boost attractiveness on Wall Street after years of declining value under his predecessor. The E-Transit, slated to deliver in late 2021, will be marketed as an electric work van for companies like Amazon, United Parcel Service and other firms that provide delivery and maintenance services.