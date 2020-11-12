Skip Navigation
Goldman strategist who made big market call this week says these stocks are the 'best opportunity'

Yun Li@YunLi626
Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

David Kostin, Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist, said historically cheap health care stocks are due for a rally, calling them the "best opportunity" after the election.

The strategist turned heads this week with a bullish outlook for the market on the back of a possible successful vaccine. On Wednesday, he hiked his year-end S&P 500 target to 3,700 from 3,600. But the bigger call was that he expects the broad equity benchmark to rally to 4,300 by the end of 2021, which represents a 21% gain from here.