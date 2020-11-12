Greece is slashing income taxes to lure remote workers from abroad

People walk in the empty alleys in the town of Oia in the island of Santorini on June 14, 2020 as the country prepares for the return of tourists to Greece from around 30 countries by air, sea and land.

LONDON — Greece has introduced new tax incentives in an effort to attract those working from home as it looks to rebuild its battered economy.

Anyone moving to Greece in 2021 will not have to pay income tax on half of their salary for the next seven years, whether salaried or self-employed. The only catch is that it won't apply to people who have been a tax resident in Greece for seven out of the past eight years.

"We are targeting companies that want to open offices in Greece due to Brexit, Greeks abroad who want to return to Greece, digital migrants or tech companies; anybody or any company that wants to open (an) office in Greece," Alex Patelis, economic advisor to the Greek prime minister, told CNBC on Thursday.

The new legislation is expected to be voted through in the next three weeks and will come into force on January 1.