If cyclical stocks join the rally, that could drive the market much higher

Cyclical sectors that benefit from an improving economy are expected to continue to gain alongside high-flying tech names, and that should help give the bull market sturdier legs for its run higher.

Those groups, like energy, financials and materials, surged on Monday and Tuesday after Pfizer announced its Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective and could be broadly available next year. Tech and momentum names initially lagged on the news, but bounced back Wednesday as the cyclical, value trade took a breather.

Analysts said it's still early in the value trade, but they expect it to persist as investors look forward to a broader reopening of the economy in the coming year, and consumers should return to normal activities like travel and shopping in stores.