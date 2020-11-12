New bill in Ireland proposes to pull e-scooters out of a legal gray area

DUBLIN — Ireland is moving to catch up with the rest of Europe on e-scooters with a new bill that would legalize the vehicles.

Alan Farrell, a member of parliament from coalition party Fine Gael, introduced the bill on Monday to create a legal standing for e-scooters on Irish roads.

E-scooters have existed in a legal gray in Ireland for years as existing road traffic laws do not allow for them. That hasn't stopped privately-owned e-scooters from taking to the streets.

But a lack of legal certainty has prevented e-scooter sharing companies like Lime and Tier from entering the market.

Farrell's bill, if enacted, would allow for private and shared scooters to use roads and cycleways, capped at a speed of 25km/hr and for people over the age of 16. Unlike the U.K. trials this year, the bill doesn't require a user to have a provisional driver's license.

"Our law in Ireland currently explicitly excludes a bicycle from licensing and registration and what I'm trying to achieve for simplicity is that a personal light electric vehicle or an electric scooter is treated as a bicycle," Farrell told CNBC.

During the summer, the U.K. fast tracked the introduction of e-scooter trials in the country, which left Ireland as one of the last major European markets left to legislate for the vehicles. At the same time, the Irish government announced new investment in cycle infrastructure amid the pandemic but no advancements were made on e-scooters.

Farrell's bill is not the first attempt to amend the law. In September 2019, another lawmaker presented a bill to legalize e-scooters, but it withered after the Dáil (the lower house) was dissolved ahead of the general election in February.