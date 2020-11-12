JD.com wants a network of 5 million stores as e-commerce battle heats up

Chinese retailer JD.com plans to aggressively expand its brick-and-mortar reach— aiming for a network of 5 million physical stores in the next 3 years — as China's e-commerce companies sharpen their competition for consumers in smaller Chinese cities. Xu Lei, chief executive of JD Retail, said the company is "aware that China's retail market is huge." But he added that JD's business model can have limitations and he therefore wants to "build offline stores on our own and partner with existing players."

... consumers from fourth- to sixth-tier cities, when they want to buy some big-branded products, they either find out that the products are not available locally or they are sold at a much higher price... Xu Lei Chief executive, JD Retail

The company's online model "can only service certain number of consumers. We want to apply our years of experience, including logistics, merchandising and technology to a much wider context," Xu told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal. "Therefore, last year, we determined to position JD as an all-channel retail platform." "In addition to our centralized online app, we also have a lot of de-centralized offline platforms. The offline market is very important to us," Xu said, speaking to CNBC as part of the annual East Tech West conference, which is being held this year both remotely and in Guangzhou, China.

Relying on partners

As part of the strategy to build its retail presence, JD opened its biggest physical store, called the JD E-Space, on Singles Day in Chongqing in November last year. But the company does not plan to build 5 million stores itself.

"What's more important is to make good use of our partner stores," Xu said. "So far we have linked up with over 2-and-a-half million stores, including our own stores. In three years, our projection is to have a network linking up to five million stores." This year JD put $100 million of backing into appliance store operator Gome Retail Holding — one of China's largest appliance chains. The joint venture lets customers examine items at Gome's roughly 2,600 stores and then purchase the products through JD.com.

Battle for smaller cities