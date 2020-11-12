Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Salesforce, Nike, Costco, Disney & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Disney to $160 from $135.
  • RBC initiated Nike as outperform.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce to equal weight from overweight.
  • Oppenheimer named Costco as its favorite holiday idea.
  • Northcoast upgraded Wendy's to buy from hold.
Shoppers wearing face masks leave a Costco wholesale store in Washington, D.C.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: