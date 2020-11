(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Tom Lee, one of the Wall Street strategists who called the market comeback following the coronavirus-induced sell-off, said the market is about to send a powerful buy signal to investors.

Fundstrat's Lee said market participants will be soothed and motivated if the Cboe Volatility Index, a measure of investor fear, drops below 20, a level not seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic.