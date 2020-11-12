Will Europe reopen in time for Christmas? Here's what JPMorgan thinks

A seller demonstrates the candlesticks at a shop during the Christmas market at Kontraktova Square in Kiev.

LONDON — Will Europe reopen in time for Christmas?

It's the question on the minds of many Europeans as the holiday season approaches, with experts at JPMorgan believing that Covid-19 restrictions will be eased before the festivities begin.

European countries are grappling with a second wave of coronavirus infections. As a result, Germany and France — the two largest euro economies are in national lockdowns and many other nations have also toughened up their measures to protect their health systems.

The stepping up of restrictions in recent weeks has delivered a fresh blow to the services industry, with concerns on how long the measures will last.

"Given the huge amount of economic and social activity that takes place in December, it is critical to know whether the current timetables will be kept to," David Mackie, an economist at JPMorgan, said in a note on Thursday.

"Our judgement is that they will be," he said.

Germany's national lockdown is due to last until the end of November; in France, the current restrictions are due to last until Dec. 1; and in the U.K. the latest lockdown is set to end on Dec. 2.