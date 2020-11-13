Analysts love Disney after earnings, say it's a great recovery play with streaming hedge

In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. July 11, 2020 is the first day of the phased reopening.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Wall Street just got even more bullish on media giant Disney following its strong quarterly report that showed resilient streaming growth amid the pandemic.

RBC Capital Markets upgraded Disney to outperform from sector perform and raised its price target on Disney from $135 per share to $170 per share, the highest on Wall Street.

Goldman Sachs also upped its target to $156 per share and Bank of America hiked its target to $166 per share. BMO Capital Market also raised its target to $165 per share on Friday.