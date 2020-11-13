Asia-Pacific shares dip as coronavirus cases surge in the U.S.; Tencent's quarterly profit soars

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific declined in Friday morning trade as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S., dimming optimism from positive vaccine news earlier in the week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.43% while the Topix index fell 0.7%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.28%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia dipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% lower.

Traders will also watch Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech juggernaut Tencent after the firm announced Thursday its quarterly profit rose more than 80% from last year.

Investor focus on Friday was likely on the coronavirus situation in the U.S., as daily new cases of the virus continue to rise in the country, setting fresh records.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Thursday that the "next few months could be challenging" despite recent developments on the vaccine front.

"From our standpoint, it's just too soon to assess with any confidence the implications of the news for the path of the economy, especially in the near term," Powell said regarding the vaccine.