Asia-Pacific shares dip as coronavirus cases surge in the U.S.; Tencent's quarterly profit soars

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific declined in Friday morning trade as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S., dimming optimism from positive vaccine news earlier in the week.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.43% while the Topix index fell 0.7%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.28%.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia dipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.2%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% lower.
Traders will also watch Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech juggernaut Tencent after the firm announced Thursday its quarterly profit rose more than 80% from last year.
Investor focus on Friday was likely on the coronavirus situation in the U.S., as daily new cases of the virus continue to rise in the country, setting fresh records.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Thursday that the "next few months could be challenging" despite recent developments on the vaccine front.
"From our standpoint, it's just too soon to assess with any confidence the implications of the news for the path of the economy, especially in the near term," Powell said regarding the vaccine.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 317.46 points to close at 29,080.17. The S&P 500 slipped 1.0% to finish its trading day at 3,537.01, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.7% to close at 11,709.59.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 92.963 following its rise this week from levels below 92.8.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.06 per dollar, having weakened steeply from levels below 104.3 against the greenback earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.724 after seeing levels above $0.726 for the week so far.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.