CNBC EMEA Notifications

PE HD Service
Satellite Name Astra 1KR
Orbit Location 19.2 East
Satellite Owner SES Astra
Signal Format Mpeg 4
Transponder 47
Frequency 11,171 GHz
Polarization Horizontal
Modulation 8PSK
Symbol Rate 22
FEC 3/4
Satellite Name Hotbird 13B
Orbit Location 13.0 East
Satellite Owner Eutelsat
Signal Format Mpeg 4
Transponder 67
Uplink Freq 17,653,54 MHz
Frequency 12,053,54 MHz
Polarization Horizontal
Symbol Rate 29.9
Modulation 8PSK
FEC 5/6
UK HD Service
Satellite Name Astra 2E
Orbit Location 28.5 East
Satellite Owner SES Astra
Signal Format Mpeg4
Transponder 2024
Frequency 12,168 MHz
Polarization Vertical
Symbol Rate 27.5
FEC 2/3
UK SD Service
Satellite Name Astra 2E
Orbit Location 28.5 East
Satellite Owner SES Astra
Signal Format Mpeg4
Transponder 2024
Frequency 12,168 MHz
Polarization Vertical
Symbol Rate 27.5
FEC 2/3