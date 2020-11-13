Skip Navigation
Europe News

CNBC EMEA Notifications

CNBC EMEA Satellite Information.

PE HD Service

Satellite Name  Astra 1KR

Orbit Location  19.2 East

Satellite Owner  SES Astra

Signal Format   Mpeg 4

Transponder  47

Frequency  11,171 GHz

Polarization  Horizontal

Modulation  8PSK

Symbol Rate  22

FEC  3/4

PE HD Service

Satellite Name  Hotbird 13B

Orbit Location  13.0 East

Satellite Owner  Eutelsat

Signal Format   Mpeg 4

Transponder  67

Uplink Freq  17,653,54 MHz

Frequency  12,053,54 MHz

Polarization  Horizontal

Symbol Rate  29.9

Modulation   8PSK

FEC  5/6

UK HD Service

Satellite Name  Astra 2E

Orbit Location  28.5 East

Satellite Owner  SES Astra

Signal Format   Mpeg4

Transponder  2024

Frequency  12,168 MHz

Polarization  Vertical

Symbol Rate  27.5

FEC  2/3

UK SD Service

Satellite Name  Astra 2E

Orbit Location  28.5 East

Satellite Owner  SES Astra

Signal Format   Mpeg4

Transponder  2024

Frequency  12,168 MHz

Polarization  Vertical

Symbol Rate  27.5

FEC  2/3