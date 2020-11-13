What to watch today: Dow set to post weekly gains despite Covid-driven volatility

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

DraftKings (DKNG) reported a quarterly loss of 57 cents per share, smaller than the 61-cent loss that Wall Street had anticipated, while revenue was above analyst forecasts. DraftKings said it was helped by the resumption of activity by major sports leagues during the third quarter, as well as the start of the NFL season. It increased its current quarter guidance and is projecting 45% year-over-year revenue growth for 2021. Cisco Systems (CSCO), a Dow stock, beat estimates by 6 cents with an adjusted quarterly profit of 76 cents per share and the networking equipment maker's revenue also beat estimates. Demand for Cisco's products continues to get a boost from the increase in the number of people working from home.



Autodesk (ADSK) said financial results for its third quarter will come in above its prior guidance, with the design software company also said it remained confident in its long term financial goals. Autodesk also announced that Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren is leaving to take the CFO spot at Cisco Systems. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) earned an adjusted 9 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to a 2-cent consensus estimate, while revenue also came in above Wall Street forecasts. The data analytics firm also raised its 2020 revenue forecast, after signing 15 new contracts during the third quarter.



Unity Software (U) lost 97 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 15-cent loss that analysts were expecting, although the maker of video gaming software did report better-than-expected revenue. Unity, which went public in September, plans to expand into other markets. Applied Materials (AMAT) came in 8 cents above estimates with an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.25 per share and the semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker's revenue beat estimates as well. The company also issued an upbeat current-quarter outlook. Cosmetics maker Revlon (REV) shares were under pressure in the premarket after it reported a third-straight quarterly loss and a 20% sales decline. Revlon said Covid-19 continues to impact its business, but did note that its sales decline slowed compared with the prior quarter. Spectrum Brands (SPB), a household products company, reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24, with revenue beating forecasts as well. Spectrum said it was helped by a recovery from COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions.

WATERCOOLER