UK's competition watchdog can continue its probe into Facebook's Giphy deal, tribunal rules

LONDON — Facebook's acquisition of animated picture platform Giphy can be probed by the U.K. competition regulator, a tribunal court ruled Friday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced in June that it had begun a probe into the deal amid fears that it could reduce competition in the U.K.

It issued an "Initial Enforcement Order" (IEO) that prevents the two companies from integrating while the CMA conducts its initial investigation.

Following the IEO, Facebook requested a "derogation" and asked for a substantial part of its business to be exempt. But the CMA said it did not receive the "necessary information from Facebook to reach a decision."

Facebook applied for a review of the CMA's position but on Friday the U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal dismissed all of Facebook's grounds of appeal.

CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said in a statement: "This is an important judgment from the Competition Appeal Tribunal and sends a clear message — initial enforcement orders are an essential part of the CMA's merger toolkit, enabling it to protect both market competition and consumers as it undertakes merger reviews."

She added: "Companies seeking a reprieve from an IEO must provide sufficient information to the CMA before a decision can be made to release them from parts of it — it is therefore vital that they engage with the CMA as early as possible."