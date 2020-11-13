For 'value-beating growth' stock markets need these 3 things, chief investment officer says

The market rally and rebound into cyclical stocks following this week's vaccine news was a "taste of things to come," according to one U.K.-based investor — just not yet.
The rotation away from growth stocks into cyclicals — stocks that would benefit from an economic recovery driven by an effective coronavirus vaccine — followed Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement that their Covid-19 vaccine was 90% effective. But the trend appeared to reverse course by mid-week, with tech stocks rebounding on Wednesday.
In fact, Freddie Lait, chief investment officer and founder of Latitude Investment Management, told CNBC that a century of stock market activity had demonstrated that for "value-beating growth," three factors had to come into play.