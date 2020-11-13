Ford is 'absolutely' interested in producing EV batteries like Tesla and GM

Ford Motor is "absolutely" interested in following Tesla and General Motors in producing its own batteries for electric vehicles, new CEO Jim Farley said Friday.

The comments are a reversal from Farley's predecessor, Jim Hackett, who told investors in July that the automaker saw "no advantage" in producing the batteries instead of purchasing them from a third-party supplier. Farley succeeded Hackett on Oct. 1.

Farley said Ford is looking at producing EV batteries, including the complex cells that power the vehicles, but no plans have been finalized. He said such production could be a way to offset expected factory job losses as EVs require fewer workers to produce.

"Absolutely, we're discussing it as a team," Farley said during a Reuters automotive conference. "We think that it's a natural time now because our volume is really growing."