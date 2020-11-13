Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Chewy, Palantir, Utz & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Baird upgraded Teladoc to outperform from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir to equal weight from overweight.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Utz to overweight from neutral.
  • RBC upgraded Disney to outperform from sector perform.
  • Bernstein downgraded Dow to market perform from outperform.
  • Piper Sandler initiated Chewy as overweight.
  • New Street upgraded Cisco to buy from hold.
Chewy CEO Sumit Singh (C) rings the opening bell to commence the day's trading for the Chewy Inc. IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), June 14, 2019.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: