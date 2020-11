The Charging Bull, sometimes referred to as the Wall Street Bull, a bronze sculpture in the Financial District of Manhattan with a facemask in New York May 19, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The approval of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year should lead to much of the United States being vaccinated during the first half of 2021, according to Goldman Sachs.

On Thursday, the firm's economic research team laid out their timeline for mass immunization with a successful vaccine, which included many high risk individuals receiving their shots during the first quarter.