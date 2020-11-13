Op-ed: Josh Brown five questions to ask your next financial advisor

I find that there is a seasonality to the financial advisory business -- as we head into the end of the year, investors start thinking about whether or not their money is in the best possible hands. This frequently leads to conversations with new financial advisors. Getting a second opinion on financial planning, wealth management, portfolio allocation and similar topics will often lead to an investor making an advisor change come January.

If you're one of these investors who is currently in the process of rethinking your advisor relationship, you should be aware that there are five questions you absolutely have the right to have answered by whomever is going to be investing your money and planning your financial future.

The first of these questions is the simplest one: How do you get paid?

Warren Buffett's right hand man, Charlie Munger, said the following on the topic: "Never, ever, think about something else when you should be thinking about the power of incentives." The way in which your financial advisor is compensated is going to have a major impact on both the standard of care you receive as well as the quality of the portfolio recommendations they make.

Are you the only one paying your advisor or is there an asset management company also paying them in order to promote their funds? If you're not the only payer, there is a guaranteed conflict, and how this conflict is disclosed, resolved or mitigated matters. More from Charlie: "Well, I think I've been in the top 5% of my age cohort all my life in understanding the power of incentives, and all my life I've underestimated it. And never a year passes but I get some surprise that pushes my limit a little farther." That's 96 years of experience talking, you should take his word for it.

The next essential question is: When do you get paid?

In the olden days (circa 1990's), financial advisors were often compensated like stockbrokers, earning a commission every time their clients bought or sold a stock or a bond. They'd earn selling concessions for placing new issues like IPOs and closed-end funds in their clients' accounts. They'd get trailing commissions from certain types of mutual funds, but usually their commissions were extracted from your fund purchase up front, right off the top.

Things have changed. Commissions are practically zero now across the industry, which has reduced the advisor's incentive to encourage you to do transactions. Nearly all financial professionals serving wealthy individuals have since migrated to a fee-based business model, charging a quarterly fee based on the value of their clients' investment accounts. They typically provide advice and financial planning alongside the investment activity itself. Investors who have not yet accumulated large sums of money will typically begin working with a younger, less experienced advisor who charges either an hourly rate or a flat monthly retainer until the balance in their account grows into an amount worth billing on. You should know when you're being charged, whether quarterly or upon the completion of a meeting, as well as how much you're actually paying.

