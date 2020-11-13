Op-ed: Taking Black executives to the next level and beyond

The 2020 presidential election was a tight contest that painted a vivid picture highlighting our country's division along racial lines. Simply put, the polarization of America could not be clearer. One would be ignorant to believe that these sentiments do not bleed over into corporate America and the business world at large.

While there are often concerted efforts to ignore or silence it, the power of our collective voice has proven time and again that it should not be taken for granted. It was invigorating to hear both the president-elect and vice president-elect acknowledge the power of the voice of Black voters.

As evidenced by the Black voter turnout in this year's election, we must remind others, and ourselves, that our voice is instrumental in shaping the future of our businesses, our communities and this nation.

Business leaders need to acknowledge and accept the damage that can easily be done to the hard work many have put in to combat racial injustice if they don't act to eradicate the cultural division resulting from years of benign neglect.

In this post-election atmosphere, where Black Americans are left contemplating how we move forward, we must continue to press on toward fostering Black excellence in corporate America by building the talent pipeline of the current and next generation of Black leaders.

To that end, it is a critical time for us to amplify the relationships with our allies in the business world. They too need to remain focused on developing and retaining high potential Black talent, promoting deserving role models so that everyone knows what is possible. They must be authentic in how they approach the lack of diversity in Boardrooms, CEO seats, and C-Suites.