Oregon orders two-week 'freeze' across state amid 'alarming spike' in Covid cases and hospitalizations

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced a "two-week freeze" on most activities and non-essential business across the state to curb what she described as an "alarming spike" in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The new restrictions, which are set to start Wednesday and run through Dec. 2, limits restaurants to takeout service only; limits retailers, grocery stores and pharmacies to 75% capacity; closes gyms, fitness centers and indoor and outdoor event centers; limits attendance at places of worship and requires other businesses to use remote work as much as possible, Brown said at a news briefing.

"One week ago, I announced a two-week pause on social activities to slow the spread of Covid-19 in several of our counties across the state," Brown said. "Unfortunately, since then, we've seen an alarming spike in both cases and Covid-19 hospitalizations."

Brown also urged all residents to wear a mask all the time, both indoors and outdoors, except when eating and drinking.

"The evidence is very, very clear that masks save lives," she said.

