Singapore can forget about other air travel bubbles if it messes up its Covid-19 response, says tourism chief

SINGAPORE – Air travel bubbles rely on both sides having "full confidence" in each other, and Singapore needs to be in the right position before loosening measures further, said the chief executive of the country's tourism board.

"We fully support what (Education Minister Lawrence Wong) has said about the need for us, for Singapore to tick off the boxes on some of the pre-conditions before we can go into phase three," Keith Tan of the Singapore Tourism Board said on Friday.

In April, Singapore went into a partial lockdown in what was referred to as a "circuit breaker." Those restrictive measures, aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus, have been lifted by phases.

Singapore started phase two of its reopening in mid-June, when most businesses were allowed to reopen and small social gatherings were permitted.

Wong, who is part of the Singapore's task force for Covid-19, on Tuesday said the city state could enter the third stage of its reopening before the end of the year, according to local media. However, that's contingent on factors such as Singaporeans remaining compliant to safe distancing measures and an improvement in testing capabilities.