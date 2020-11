Pedestrians pass in front of a worker installing plywood outside a Marriott hotel on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Nov. 2, 2020.

Analysts say there's a whole host of stocks set to rise now that a coronavirus vaccine appears close to reality. Earlier this week Pfizer announced its vaccine was more than 90% effective and that has Wall Street analysts feeling more bullish on a slew of companies.

CNBC Pro looked through recent Wall Street research to find stocks with more upside after the pandemic.