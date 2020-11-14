U.S. reports record Covid hospitalizations as states roll out restrictions ahead of holidays

Medical professionals treat a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, November 12, 2020. Callaghan O'Hare | Reuters

The United States reported a record-high number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 on Friday as more states roll out fresh restrictions to slow the spread of the virus ahead of the holiday season. More than 68,500 are hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country, more than at any other point during the pandemic, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project, which is run by journalists at The Atlantic. More than 13,100 people in the U.S. are currently in the ICU, according to the COVID Tracking Project's data. Deaths caused by Covid-19 continue to trend upward, as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting a rise in newly reported Covid-19 deaths over the next month. The CDC updated their forecast this week to say that newly reported deaths "will likely increase over the next four weeks, with 5,500 to 13,400 new deaths likely to be reported in the week ending December 5, 2020." The country continues to push new records for cases. Over the past seven days, the U.S. has reported an average of over 139,900 cases per day, up more than 35% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day average of daily new cases has hit a fresh record everyday for at least the past ten days, Hopkins data shows. The surge is pushing hospitals in some parts of the country, particularly the Midwest and Western U.S., to their limits. Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said in a phone interview on Friday noted that adjusted for population, Montana is among the hardest hit states in the country.

"The actual on-the-ground impact in a small state like ours is greater than it is nationally," he said, adding that the state's hospitals are quickly running out of resources. "We're competing with the rest of the nation for staffing and that's our biggest challenge right now... What we don't have is the rich depth of staffing that other more urban states have. That is our biggest challenge." He said most of the state's hospitals are "above 100% staffing capacity" and hospitals are trying to share the load of patients by transporting hospitalized people across the state. But the problem, Rasmussen said, is that the virus is spreading in nearly every community, burdening all hospitals in the state. "So we are pecking out on our ability to continue to treat patients based on our staffing limitations," he said. Dr. Alan Kaplan, CEO of UW Health at the University of Wisconsin, painted a similar picture of overwhelmed health workers in Wisconsin. He said Thursday that his system's hospitals are overwhelmed in both rural and urban communities. "We are short of staff all times, either because they have Covid or they have some other illness and we need to rule out Covid before we bring them back to work," he said on "Squawk on the Street." "There is no surplus now."

'Life and death'