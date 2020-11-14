What Biden's student loan forgiveness plan would mean for borrowers

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden promised to forgive a large chunk of the country's outstanding student loan debt. Leah Millis | Reuters

Even before the pandemic cost Adam Anderson his job, repaying his student loans was a challenge. He owes more than $60,000. He earned around $50,000 a year as a physical therapy assistant in Clearwater, Florida, but after his rent, other bills and student loans were paid off each month, little, if any money, was left over. "The day you get paid, you're already counting down the days to your next paycheck," Anderson, 31, said. When he was laid off in May, his bank account balance was less than $2,000. He's only been able to land a part-time job of late and his hours are inconsistent. "When you're just working six to 15 hours, you're not bringing home much," he said. Fortunately, the U.S. Department of Education has granted student loan borrowers a break from their bills until the end of the year, but Anderson doesn't know how he's going to start making payments again come January.

Adam Anderson stands to have a large portion of his student debt wiped out should Biden's plan become a reality. Source: Adam Anderson

That debt relief would open doors to him that his monthly student loan payments currently keep shut. "I think my wife and I would be able to start saving," Anderson said. They could also think about starting a family, he said, adding that it feels incredibly important to him to have a child. Growing up, his father was barely in his life. "He dropped in when it was convenient for him," Anderson said. He wants to do better. "I could be there for someone," he said. "But I can't foresee a situation in which I can have a child and care for him or her, while also being crushed by student loans," he said. "I feel like I may be 50 before I can start my life. It's heartbreaking." Student loans define people's lives in countless ways. Indeed, research has found that up to 40% of those with large balances say the debt has caused them to postpone parenthood. The loans also make it harder for people to buy homes, start businesses and salt away money for their old age. Biden's chance of passing legislation that would lower or eliminate people's student loan balances mostly depends on the composition of the Senate, which is still in the balance. "Generally, Democrats favor student loan forgiveness while Republicans oppose it," Kantrowitz said. Biden may have another way to deliver relief to borrowers. There's an argument gaining steam that the president can bypass Congress to forgive student loan debt. (Had she become president, that's what Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had promised to do). The President-elect Biden hasn't signaled yet whether or not he would consider that route, which is likely to run into court challenges.

Keenan Greigo would also see much of his debt cancelled if Biden's plan came to fruition. He's been dreading the $1,200 monthly student loan payments he'll have to start making in January. Source: Keenan Greigo