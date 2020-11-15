Microsoft looks beyond the console wars as it releases new Xboxes alongside Sony's PS5

A customer carries away a PlayStation 5 console at an electronics store in Sydney on November 12, 2020, on the day of PS5 official launch. Saeed Khan | AFP | Getty Images

Microsoft and Sony both released new video game consoles this week: Microsoft has the $500 Xbox Series X and $300 Series S, while Sony has two models of PlayStation 5, starting at $400. The last generation of consoles released by both lasted about seven years. With the latest systems, Microsoft and Sony are employing different strategies to attract gamers and generate even more revenue from gamers. A lot is on the line. The pandemic has given people more free time to play games. Gamers could stay hooked for years to come, which means big business for both companies. Gaming represents 24% of Sony's revenue. It's 8% of Microsoft's revenue, but Microsoft is more widely held as the third most valuable public company, behind only Apple and Saudi Aramco, and any success in gaming can benefit many shareholders.

What happened last time

In 2013, when Microsoft introduced the Xbox One and Sony released the PlayStation 4, Sony shipped 4.2 million new consoles, ahead of Microsoft, which shipped 3.8 million, according to estimates from technology industry research company IDC. Sony had set the price of the PlayStation 4 at $400, $100 below the $500 price of the Xbox One. Microsoft spent time promoting the entertainment capabilities of the Xbox, rather than focusing more directly on gaming. At first, the Xbox One came with the Kinect, a device that let people control the Xbox with voice commands and motion gestures. It wasn't a major hit, and Microsoft wound up releasing a $400 Xbox package that left out the Kinect in 2014. In later years, PlayStation 4 owners got access to exclusive games unavailable on other systems, including "Uncharted 4," "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Spider-Man." The Xbox One got a few exclusives of its own, including "Halo 5." Still, each year the PlayStation 4 outsold Xbox One, according to IDC. Microsoft has tweaked its gaming approach since the Xbox One launch. Phil Spencer, the executive vice president in charge of gaming at Microsoft, said in an interview with the Verge last year that console shipments, the usual measurement of success, were not as important as engagement, including the number of people are playing. The shift follows revolutions in other Microsoft products under Satya Nadella, who replaced Steve Ballmer as CEO in 2014. The company stopped being so insistent on defending Windows. It released versions of its Office apps for Android and iOS, and it brought the Teams productivity app in the Office suite to Linux, the open-source operating system. Linux became accessible in Windows. Microsoft started migrating Office customers to subscriptions, and it gave away Windows 10 for free.

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella speaks to participants during the Viva Technologie show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018, in Paris. Chesnot | Getty Images

The new Xbox Series X and S have no slate of exclusive new titles like last time. So how will Microsoft stand out? The answer is Xbox Game Pass, an online subscription service that gives customers a catalog of more than 100 games, spanning all three previous Xbox consoles, to download — all for as little as $10 a month. Microsoft plans to bolster the service with new titles over time, just as Netflix does with video. Microsoft's offering is broader than Sony's new PlayStation Plus Collection, a similar service with 20 PlayStation 4 games people can play if they subscribe to the PlayStation Plus online multiplayer service, which costs $5 per month. Game Pass subscribers who pay an additional $5 per month get access to a service for playing Xbox games on Android devices; the games are delivered over the internet from Microsoft data centers. (Microsoft wants to provide a similar service for iOS device, but says Apple's App Store policies have prevented it from doing so.) The mobile option represents an answer of sorts to the Nintendo Switch, which delivers powerful gameplay in a portable design. Sony's PlayStation Now cloud gaming service does not support mobile devices.

Studio deals

More games are coming. Microsoft's gaming wing has been on an acquisition spree, with 23 game-development studios, including those stemming from the $7.5 billion Zenimax acquisition Microsoft announced in September. It's up from 11 in 2018 and larger than Sony's 14-studio collection. Microsoft has approached game developers in Japan, the home country of Nintendo and Sony, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. Microsoft's 343 Industries studio was supposed to release the next episode in its popular "Halo" series of science-fiction shooting games this holiday season to go along with the new Xbox consoles, but in August the company announced the game would be delayed until 2021. In contrast, both the $500 PlayStation 5 and the $400 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (which has no disc drive) can play exclusive games such as "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" and "Demon's Souls." The PS5 also boasts a software overhaul and major controller design. Without any of these features in the new Xboxes, people are looking for hardware improvements as a reason to go with Microsoft. They are there, but they might not be enough to topple Sony.

What Microsoft cares about now